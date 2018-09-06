Sports

Neuville, Loudermilk expected to return Saturday

Injured Badgers should play vs. New Mexico

MADISON - Tight end Zander Neuville and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk are set to play for the Wisconsin Badgers when they face New Mexico at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday morning at 11.

Head Coach Paul Chryst confirmed Thursday morning that Neuville and Loudermilk have handled the workload in practice this week and should be available for Saturday's game.

Neuville is still listed as questionable on the injury report. He tore his ACL in a game against Minnesota last season and hurt his right leg in fall camp.

Loudermilk had off-season knee surgery.

"I anticipate both playing", Chryst said.

