Nelson makes it official, retires as a Packer

Nelson caught 69 touchdown passes in ten seasons with the Packers.

Nelson caught 69 touchdown passes in ten seasons with the Packers.

Green Bay - Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson officially retired as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The team held a news conference for Nelson Tuesday morning.

The Packers second round pick in 2008, Nelson played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.

"This is where I started, and it's great to come back and end it that way," Nelson said.

"I didn't realize it was such a big deal until I talked to some people I didn't know," the 34-year-old said about signing a ceremonial deal with the Packers. "They were fans, and they were kinda adamant about it."

Packers president Mark Murphy didn't hold back when he praised Nelson's contributions to the franchise. Murphy called him "one of the greatest players in our history."

Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his 10 seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury and was named the 2016 Comeback Player of the Year.

