NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame

ATLANTA - The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."

The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.

In a news release, board chair Michael V. Drake said the board realized that it "must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes."

When asked if the University of Wisconsin-Madison would embrace this change, the school's athletic department released the following statement:

"Wisconsin supports the efforts of the NCAA and the Conference to enhance support of student athletes that is tethered to education. We look forward to working with the Conference and the NCAA as appropriate rules for the use of name, image and likeness are developed".

