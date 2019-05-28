NCAA National Champion wrestler announces transfer to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Seth Gross has announced on Twitter he will transfer to Wisconsin for the 2019-20 season.

I know its a big suprise to everyone but excited to make it official!https://t.co/4z19Q4UjMD — Seth Gross (@GodsWrestler133) May 28, 2019

Gross is a highly decorated wrestler. He became a national champion at 133 pounds in 2017-18 and was an NCAA runner-up at 133 pounds in 2016-17 at South Dakota State.

Wisconsin's head coach Chris Bono coached Gross at South Dakota State before becoming the head coach at Wisconsin.

Update on my injury and the rest of this season. pic.twitter.com/pI25gDik1p — Seth Gross (@GodsWrestler133) January 18, 2019

Earlier this year, Gross took to Twitter to announce that he was having season-ending surgery on his spine after developing spondylolisthesis, which he said is a six-month recovery time.



