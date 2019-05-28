Sports

NCAA National Champion wrestler announces transfer to Wisconsin

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:25 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:25 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Seth Gross has announced on Twitter he will transfer to Wisconsin for the 2019-20 season.

 

 

Gross is a highly decorated wrestler.  He became a national champion at 133 pounds in 2017-18 and was an NCAA runner-up at 133 pounds in 2016-17 at South Dakota State.

Wisconsin's head coach Chris Bono coached Gross at South Dakota State before becoming the head coach at Wisconsin. 

 

 

Earlier this year, Gross took to Twitter to announce that he was having season-ending surgery on his spine after developing spondylolisthesis, which he said is a six-month recovery time. 
 

