NC State stops Wisconsin, 69-54

RALEIGH, NC - Jericole Hellems scored 23 points to lead NC State to a 69-54 win over Wisconsin in a Big Ten-ACC Challenge men's basketball game in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday night.

Markell Johnson hit a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer and added 12 points for the Wolfpack (6-2).

Three Badgers (4-4) scored in double figures.

Aleem Ford had 13 points while Nate Reuvers and Kobe King had 11.

Wisconsin struggled from three-point range again making going only 5-23 from distance.

The Badgers begin Big Ten Conference play Saturday when the Indiana Hoosiers visit the Kohl Center for a 3:30 pm CT tip.

