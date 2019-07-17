MVP Giannis' older brother Thanasis signed to the Bucks
MILWAUKEE - It's official: free agent forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo is on the Bucks team.
According to a news release Tuesday evening, Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks forward and 24-year-old MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, spent the last two seasons with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, leading the team to two straight league titles.
Thanasis is a BUCK!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0frTGOU4YU— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 17, 2019
In 2018-19, he averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 55 games (including 13 starts) in both Greek Basket League and EuroLeague action with Panathinaikos after being named the Greek Basket League Most Spectacular Player for the 2017-18 season, according to the release. Before that, he played one season with Andorra of Spain's Liga ACB where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 34 games (8 starts).
The 26-year-old was initially selected by the New York Knicks in the Second Round of the 2014 NBA Draft (and 51st overall) after playing his first season in the United States in 2013-14 with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League, according to the release. The 6-7 forward went on to play in two games with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season in addition to playing in 91 games (85 starts) with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, from 2014-16.
According to the team, Antetokounmpo overall averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 141 career G League games over three seasons (2013-16) with Delaware and Westchester. He was a two-time G League All-Defensive Team selection, earning Second Team honors in 2015 and Third Team honors in 2014.
It's Official!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 17, 2019
Welcome the newest member of the Bucks family, @Thanasis_ante43!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/AMTYlKOHOj
Another Antetokounmpo sibling, 21-year-old Kostas, is a power forward with the Dallas Mavericks.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.