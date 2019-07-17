MVP Giannis' older brother Thanasis signed to the Bucks

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE - It's official: free agent forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo is on the Bucks team.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks forward and 24-year-old MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, spent the last two seasons with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, leading the team to two straight league titles.

In 2018-19, he averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 55 games (including 13 starts) in both Greek Basket League and EuroLeague action with Panathinaikos after being named the Greek Basket League Most Spectacular Player for the 2017-18 season, according to the release. Before that, he played one season with Andorra of Spain's Liga ACB where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 34 games (8 starts).

The 26-year-old was initially selected by the New York Knicks in the Second Round of the 2014 NBA Draft (and 51st overall) after playing his first season in the United States in 2013-14 with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League, according to the release. The 6-7 forward went on to play in two games with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season in addition to playing in 91 games (85 starts) with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, from 2014-16.

According to the team, Antetokounmpo overall averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 141 career G League games over three seasons (2013-16) with Delaware and Westchester. He was a two-time G League All-Defensive Team selection, earning Second Team honors in 2015 and Third Team honors in 2014.

Another Antetokounmpo sibling, 21-year-old Kostas, is a power forward with the Dallas Mavericks.

(L-R) Kostas Antetokounmpo , Alexis Antetokounmpo , Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Giannis Antetokounmpo pose with the Best Male Athlete award during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

