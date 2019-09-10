Sports

Muskego, Catholic Memorial, Racine Lutheran top HS FB poll

Released Tuesday, September 10

MADISON - Here is the Wisconsin Associated Press high school football poll for Tuesday, September 10th.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School                                  Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Muskego    (7)                      3-0            79                    1 
2.  Kimberly  (1)                      3-0            78                    2 
3.  Waunakee                              3-0            72                    3 
4.  Bay  Port  (1)                      3-0            61                    4 
5.  Mequon  Homestead              3-0            50                    6 
6.  Verona  Area                        3-0            44                    7 
7.  Madison  Memorial              3-0            34                    8 
8.  Fond  du  Lac                        2-1            20                    5 
(tie)  Brookfield  East          3-0            20                    9 
10.  Menomonie                          3-0            12                  10 
   Others receiving votes: Waterford 7. West De Pere 4. DeForest 3. Brookfield Central 3. Franklin 2. Holmen 2. Menomonee Falls 2. Onalaska 1. Menasha 1.

 

Medium Division (301-899)
School                                                            Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial    (8)          3-0            89                    1 
2.  Racine  St.  Catherine's    (1)                  3-0            75                    2 
3.  New  Berlin  Eisenhower                              3-0            68                    3 
4.  St.  Croix  Central                                      3-0            55                    4 
5.  Stratford                                                      3-0            52                    5 
6.  Wrightstown                                                  3-0            46                    6 
7.  Amherst                                                          3-0            30                    9 
8.  Freedom                                                          3-0            26                    8 
9.  Lodi                                                                3-0            10                  NR 
10.  Sparta                                                          3-0              9                  NR 
(tie)  Grafton                                                    2-1              9                    7 
(tie)  Columbus                                                  3-0              9                  NR 
   Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 8. Lake Mills 4. Evansville-Albany 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Kiel 1.

 

 

Small Division (300 and lower)
School                                    Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Racine  Lutheran  (9)          3-0            90                    1 
2.  Black  Hawk                            3-0            74                    2 
3.  Edgar                                      3-0            70                    3 
4.  Bangor                                    3-0            58                    4 
5.  Eau  Claire  Regis                3-0            55                    5 
6.  Mineral  Point                      3-0            47                    6 
7.  Hilbert                                  3-0            34                    7 
8.  Johnson  Creek                      3-0            31                    8 
9.  Lancaster                              3-0            25                    9 
10.  Abbotsford                          3-0              6                  NR 
   Others receiving votes: St. Mary's Springs 3. Benton-Scales Mound 1. Cambria-Friesland 1.
 

 

 

