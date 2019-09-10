Muskego, Catholic Memorial, Racine Lutheran top HS FB poll
Released Tuesday, September 10
MADISON - Here is the Wisconsin Associated Press high school football poll for Tuesday, September 10th.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Muskego (7) 3-0 79 1
2. Kimberly (1) 3-0 78 2
3. Waunakee 3-0 72 3
4. Bay Port (1) 3-0 61 4
5. Mequon Homestead 3-0 50 6
6. Verona Area 3-0 44 7
7. Madison Memorial 3-0 34 8
8. Fond du Lac 2-1 20 5
(tie) Brookfield East 3-0 20 9
10. Menomonie 3-0 12 10
Others receiving votes: Waterford 7. West De Pere 4. DeForest 3. Brookfield Central 3. Franklin 2. Holmen 2. Menomonee Falls 2. Onalaska 1. Menasha 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 89 1
2. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 3-0 75 2
3. New Berlin Eisenhower 3-0 68 3
4. St. Croix Central 3-0 55 4
5. Stratford 3-0 52 5
6. Wrightstown 3-0 46 6
7. Amherst 3-0 30 9
8. Freedom 3-0 26 8
9. Lodi 3-0 10 NR
10. Sparta 3-0 9 NR
(tie) Grafton 2-1 9 7
(tie) Columbus 3-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 8. Lake Mills 4. Evansville-Albany 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Kiel 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Racine Lutheran (9) 3-0 90 1
2. Black Hawk 3-0 74 2
3. Edgar 3-0 70 3
4. Bangor 3-0 58 4
5. Eau Claire Regis 3-0 55 5
6. Mineral Point 3-0 47 6
7. Hilbert 3-0 34 7
8. Johnson Creek 3-0 31 8
9. Lancaster 3-0 25 9
10. Abbotsford 3-0 6 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Mary's Springs 3. Benton-Scales Mound 1. Cambria-Friesland 1.
