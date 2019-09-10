Muskego, Catholic Memorial, Racine Lutheran top HS FB poll

MADISON - Here is the Wisconsin Associated Press high school football poll for Tuesday, September 10th.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Muskego (7) 3-0 79 1

2. Kimberly (1) 3-0 78 2

3. Waunakee 3-0 72 3

4. Bay Port (1) 3-0 61 4

5. Mequon Homestead 3-0 50 6

6. Verona Area 3-0 44 7

7. Madison Memorial 3-0 34 8

8. Fond du Lac 2-1 20 5

(tie) Brookfield East 3-0 20 9

10. Menomonie 3-0 12 10

Others receiving votes: Waterford 7. West De Pere 4. DeForest 3. Brookfield Central 3. Franklin 2. Holmen 2. Menomonee Falls 2. Onalaska 1. Menasha 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 89 1

2. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 3-0 75 2

3. New Berlin Eisenhower 3-0 68 3

4. St. Croix Central 3-0 55 4

5. Stratford 3-0 52 5

6. Wrightstown 3-0 46 6

7. Amherst 3-0 30 9

8. Freedom 3-0 26 8

9. Lodi 3-0 10 NR

10. Sparta 3-0 9 NR

(tie) Grafton 2-1 9 7

(tie) Columbus 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 8. Lake Mills 4. Evansville-Albany 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Kiel 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Racine Lutheran (9) 3-0 90 1

2. Black Hawk 3-0 74 2

3. Edgar 3-0 70 3

4. Bangor 3-0 58 4

5. Eau Claire Regis 3-0 55 5

6. Mineral Point 3-0 47 6

7. Hilbert 3-0 34 7

8. Johnson Creek 3-0 31 8

9. Lancaster 3-0 25 9

10. Abbotsford 3-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Mary's Springs 3. Benton-Scales Mound 1. Cambria-Friesland 1.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.