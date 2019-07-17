Moving Day before Moving Day for the Packers

St. Norbert is moving in bigger beds to accommodate the Packers.

St. Norbert is moving in bigger beds to accommodate the Packers.

De Pere - De Pere — Packers training camp gets underway July 25th at St. Norbert College, but the special dorm room preparations have already started. Many of the rooms at McCormick Hall have bunk beds that include twin-sized mattresses.

Since those are too small for most NFL players, the school's moving in bigger beds to accommodate players like left tackle David Bakhtiari and tight end Jimmy Graham. Bakhtiari is listed at 6'4," 310 pounds, and Graham goes 6'7," 265.

Rookies move in this Sunday, while the veterans don't report until Tuesday.

"This started 62 years ago with the legendary coach Vince Lombardi, and he decided that St. Norbert College would be the home for Packer training camp," Director of Packers Camp Kelly Nass said. "It is the longest such relationship between a pro football team and a college in the NFL."