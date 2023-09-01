Mount Horeb-Barneveld takes down DeForest Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2023 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Final Drive - Week 3 Final Score: #2 Mount Horeb-Barneveld 42, DeForest 22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Final Drive - Week 3Final Score: #2 Mount Horeb-Barneveld 42, DeForest 22COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'We've messed up': City, property manager hold meeting on 'nuisance' Meadowlands Apartments UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after woman last seen in Greenfield found dead Man charged in hit-and-run that killed La Follette High School student sentenced Packers going with untested kicker and punter, with both set to make NFL debuts UPDATE: Man last seen in Town of Oregon found dead Latest News New Jump Around bobblehead features Bucky Badger taking part in Camp Randall tradition Sheriff's office urges boaters to enjoy Labor Day weekend safely Like father, like son: 100 years of a Wisconsin family's dairy legacy Missing Waupaca teen last seen Aug. 22 found safe Regent Street businesses prepare for Badger football home opener More News