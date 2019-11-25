Sports

More than a game: Packers' Za'Darius Smith shows support for equipment staff member's mom

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 12:37 PM CST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 02:09 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers defensive end Za'Darius Smith sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Sunday night.

 

 

Smith sacking the quarterback isn’t anything unusual. He has 10.5 sacks on the season, but what he did after was what captured attention of football fans across America.

 

 

Following his sack, Smith lifted up his jersey and had a shirt underneath that said, "We love Eileen."

Eileen is the mom of one of the Packers’ equipment managers who is currently battling cancer.

Smith promised him that he would flash the shirt if he got a sack, and he kept that promise.

The Packers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers and fell to 8-3 on the season.

They take on the New York Giants on Sunday at noon.

 

