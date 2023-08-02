College Football

MADISON, Wis. -- The Maxwell award announced it's preseason watch list for the upcoming season and two Badgers made the list.

Tanner Mordecia and Braelon Allen were 2 of the 86 names up for the award that's presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

