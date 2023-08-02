Mordecai, Allen named to Maxwell award watch list Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email College Football Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- The Maxwell award announced it's preseason watch list for the upcoming season and two Badgers made the list.Tanner Mordecia and Braelon Allen were 2 of the 86 names up for the award that's presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.Allen is coming off a sophomore year where he rushed for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mordecia threw for 3,524 yards and 33 touchdowns at SMU last season.ALL EYES ON MAEMA On the defensive side of the ball Maema Njongmeta was named to the Bronko Nagurski trophy watch list. college football COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Njongmeta was Wisconsin's leading tackler last season and finished with 11.5 TFL's and 3.5 sacks.The award is given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One woman in custody, another expected to survive after 'bloody scene' on west side F-35 flyover happening in Madison Wednesday afternoon for CrossFit Games Police clear Elver Park after reports of gunfire late Tuesday night UPDATE: Escaped man now in custody Three Madison hospitals rated among country's best Latest News No deal yet in Leinenkugel's union worker strike Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of 'raw exercise of overreaching power' Tickets still available for Packers Family Night Dane County Youth Justice & Prevention Facility reopens after remodel Old dynamite sticks or road flares found during Browntown construction project More News