Monona Grove wins third straight behind Killerlain's 3 TDs

Prep Mania Week #7

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:41 AM CDT

Oregon - Brady Killerlain scored three rushing touchdowns to power Monona Grove past Oregon 21-7.

Monona Grove (3-4) won its third straight game and improved to 3-2 in Badger Conference play. Oregon (3-4) fell to 2-3 in the Conference.

