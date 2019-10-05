Monona Grove wins third straight behind Killerlain's 3 TDs
Prep Mania Week #7
Oregon - Brady Killerlain scored three rushing touchdowns to power Monona Grove past Oregon 21-7.
Monona Grove (3-4) won its third straight game and improved to 3-2 in Badger Conference play. Oregon (3-4) fell to 2-3 in the Conference.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Packers survive late scare from Cowboys, 34-24
- Badger football stays in eighth in AP poll
- Monona Grove wins third straight behind Killerlain's 3 TDs
- Packers WR Davante Adams ruled out of Sunday's game against Cowboys
- Davante Adams ruled out for Sunday
- Badgers lace up their running shoes for Kent St.