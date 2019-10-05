Monona Grove wins third straight behind Killerlain's 3 TDs

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Prep Mania - Week 7 Prep Mania - Week 7

Oregon - Brady Killerlain scored three rushing touchdowns to power Monona Grove past Oregon 21-7.

Monona Grove (3-4) won its third straight game and improved to 3-2 in Badger Conference play. Oregon (3-4) fell to 2-3 in the Conference.