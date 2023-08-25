Monona Grove runs by La Follette for first win of the year Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email High School Football - Week 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High School Football - Week 2Monona Grove 42, Madison La Follette 7COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Wisconsin tax preparer accused of trying to scam state out of more than $300K One person hospitalized after motorcycle strikes car along John Nolen Drive Professional wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at age 36, WWE says WisDOT seeks public comment on specialty license plate application Kwik Trip signs first NIL deal with UW Marching Band member Latest News Wells Fargo overcharged nearly 11,000 investment accounts with advisory fees, SEC alleges U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Madison next month WisDOT revokes Arlington auto company's dealer license for falsifying titles Maui has released the names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire. Here's the latest Time for Kids: Time's almost up for back to school vaccines More News