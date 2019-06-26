Minnesota United tops Forward Madison FC, 2-1
Record soccer crowd at Breese Stevens Field
MADISON - Minnesota United defeated Forward Madison FC in a friendly at Breese Stevens Field Tuesday night 2-1 in front of a record crowd for soccer in Madison.
4,821 fans watched as Mason Toye scored both goals for United, the first Major League Soccer team to play a game in Madison..
Toye is on the Forward Madison roster on loan from Minnesota United this season.
Danny Tenorio scored the only goal for the Flamingos in the 57th minute before Toye's second score in the 80th minute decided the game.
