Minnesota's Fleck talks Axe, UW rivalry at Big Ten Media Day

Fleck is 12-13 in two seasons at Minnesota.

Chicago - Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter said losing to Minnesota last season would stick with him for the rest of his life. The Badgers lost Paul Bunyan's Axe- arguably college football's best rivalry game trophy- after 14 straight wins. Minnesota won at Camp Randall for the first time since 1994, and the Gophers celebrated in style.

Third-year head coach P.J. Fleck thinks taking back the Axe was healthy for one of the best rivalries in country.

"Trust me, Wisconsin didn't let us win," Fleck said with a smile. "Being one-sided for 14 straight years, there's a lot of things that happen to peoples' minds. Especially in our state. They doubt it more. They say "We'll never." They use words like that."

The Gophers won their season finale and their bowl game in the same season for the first time in school history. Fleck said that establishing new traditions is just one piece of the future puzzle.

"Breaking that mold creates this hope for the future. It's a small 'never,' but it's something you can show 'Look, here's what we're doing.'"

The 2019 Axe Game is Saturday, November 30th in Minneapolis.