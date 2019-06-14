Mineral Point falls in D4 championship game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The first loss of the season came in the last game of the season for the Mineral Point baseball team. The Pointers lost to Webster 11-1 in the Division 4 championship game.

Webster righthander Jack Washburn pitched a complete game and struck out 12 batters. He and his brother Owen went 4 for 9 at the plate, driving in a pair of runs. The Tigers scored five in the second inning and never let Mineral Point back in the game.

The Pointers managed just two hits in the contest.

Webster capped a perfect 30-0 season. Mineral Point finished 27-1.