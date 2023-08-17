Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
MILWAUKEE -- Mark your calendars: the Milwaukee Bucks have released their full schedule for the 2023-2024 season as they try to regain their championship form under a new head coach.
Milwaukee's regular season will again tip off in front of a national audience on TNT with a home matchup against reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
New this year will be an in-season tournament organized by the NBA that will include group play and knockout rounds, all of which will be considered part of the regular season. The Bucks will be part of East Group B in the inaugural tournament, which will begin on Friday, Nov. 3 with a game at home against the New York Knicks. Other group play games for the Bucks will include a road game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Nov. 17, a home game against former Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis and the Washington Wizards on Friday, Nov. 24, and a road game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
From there, the Knockout Rounds will be played on Monday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 9. Teams that don't advance to the Knockout Rounds will still play two regular season games -- one home, and one away -- on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8. The losing teams from the Quarterfinals will also play a regular season game on Dec. 8.
Outside of the tournament, a total of 19 Bucks regular season games will be available on national TV, including another Christmas Day showcase game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 11 a.m. This will be the sixth straight year the Bucks will be one of the teams showcased for a national audience on Christmas Day.
Other schedule highlights include a home game on New Year's Day against Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, a home matchup against the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Feb. 12, two home games against the Miami Heat -- who knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs on their way to an Eastern Conference title -- on Oct. 30 and Feb. 13, and a St. Patrick's Day noon matinee against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
If weekend games are more convenient for you and the family, the Bucks will play a total of 17 home games on weekends (defined as Friday, Saturday or Sunday).