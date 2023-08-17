Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

MILWAUKEE -- Mark your calendars: the Milwaukee Bucks have released their full schedule for the 2023-2024 season as they try to regain their championship form under a new head coach.

Milwaukee's regular season will again tip off in front of a national audience on TNT with a home matchup against reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.