Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game while leading the team after head coach Nick Nurse stepped down for a the night to let Griffin coach against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Griffin played nine seasons in the NBA from 1999 to 2008 after playing four years of college basketball at Seton Hall before beginning his coaching career. Griffin was most recently one of the top assistants for the Toronto Raptors and was on the staff that helped the Raptors win their first-ever NBA championship in 2019.
On Toronto's staff, Griffin was largely tasked with overseeing the team's defense. During his five years in Toronto, the Raptors finished in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating and fewest points allowed per game.
Previous reports from The Athletic indicated that Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were consulted in the coaching search and supported the hiring of Griffin.
"The Bucks are a championship organization and I’m thrilled to work with an established roster of high character and talented players. I’m excited to be back in Milwaukee and I can’t wait to get started," Griffin said in a statement announcing his hiring.
Griffin will be introduced during a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.