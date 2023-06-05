Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin named Bucks head coach

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game while leading the team after head coach Nick Nurse stepped down for a the night to let Griffin coach against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have officially announced the hiring of longtime NBA assistant coach Adrian Griffin as their next head coach.

Multiple media outlets first reported on May 27 that Griffin was Milwaukee's pick to replace former head coach Mike Budenholzer, but the team had not made the move official until Monday afternoon.

