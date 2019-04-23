Milwaukee Bucks welcomed back by fans after sweeping Detroit

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks returned back home early Tuesday morning after winning Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoffs Monday night in Detroit.

The team was received an outpouring of support from fans who congratulated the team as they got off the plane. Fans cheered and gave high-fives to the players as they exited the plane and even chanted “MVP” for Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a front-runner for NBA MVP.

“We gotta forget the moment- and work for the next one against Boston. It’s going to be fun,” said Antetokounmpo.

The team returned home last night to an outpouring of support!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/maHPuPQ6vm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2019

For the first time since 2001, the Bucks won the first round of the playoffs. They swept the Detroit Pistons.



