Milwaukee Bucks announce 2019-2020 opponents
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - After finishing the 2018-19 season with 60 wins and making the Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee
Bucks are looking to improve in the 2019-20 season.
Plan Accordingly.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2019
Details: https://t.co/ErSJOJrl9d#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/byviourWTr
Milwaukee will kick off the season on Oct. 24 against the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in their home opener on Oct. 26.
The Bucks and 76ers will play on Christmas Day.
The Bucks will play a total of 24 games on ABC, ESPN and TNT this season (up from 18 in 2018-19).— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2019
Full Breakdown: https://t.co/jIQwUvDn09#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/1DnBxFjrHJ
Milwaukee will have 34 nationally televised games during the 2019-20 season.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Brewers face Cubs in 2020 home opener
- LaFleur tries to establish Packers identity during preseason
- Brewers strike out 11 times in loss to Rangers
- Packers hold on for win in preseason opener
- Wisconsin running back Taylor looks to add to his arsenal
- Former UW-Madison worker to be University of Idaho's first female athletic director