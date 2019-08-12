Sports

Milwaukee Bucks announce 2019-2020 opponents

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 04:47 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - After finishing the 2018-19 season with 60 wins and making the Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee

Bucks are looking to improve in the 2019-20 season.

 

 

Milwaukee will kick off the season on Oct. 24 against the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in their home opener on Oct. 26.

The Bucks and 76ers will play on Christmas Day. 

 

 

Milwaukee will have 34 nationally televised games during the 2019-20 season. 

