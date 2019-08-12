Milwaukee Bucks announce 2019-2020 opponents

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - After finishing the 2018-19 season with 60 wins and making the Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee

Bucks are looking to improve in the 2019-20 season.

Milwaukee will kick off the season on Oct. 24 against the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in their home opener on Oct. 26.

The Bucks and 76ers will play on Christmas Day.

The Bucks will play a total of 24 games on ABC, ESPN and TNT this season (up from 18 in 2018-19).



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/jIQwUvDn09#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/1DnBxFjrHJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2019

Milwaukee will have 34 nationally televised games during the 2019-20 season.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.