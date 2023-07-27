Carlos Santana Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- With the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming next week, the Milwaukee Brewers have made a deal with a division rival to help an offense that has struggled for much of the year.

According to multiple reports, the Brewers are acquiring veteran first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league shortstop Jhonny Severino.