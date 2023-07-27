Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- With the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming next week, the Milwaukee Brewers have made a deal with a division rival to help an offense that has struggled for much of the year.
According to multiple reports, the Brewers are acquiring veteran first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league shortstop Jhonny Severino.
The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources confirm to ESPN, with 18-year-old shortstop Jhonny Severino headed back to Pittsburgh. First on the news was @JMackeyPG.
Santana, a 37-year-old veteran in his 14th year in the majors, is hitting .235 with a .321 on-base percentage and .412 slugging percentage. He has hit 25 doubles and 12 home runs this year -- including a game-ending home run against the Brewers on July 30.
While Santana's power numbers have dropped as he's gotten older, he has consistently been among the league's leaders in walk rate.
Severino is an 18-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who the Brewers signed last year.
Coming into Thursday, the Brewers ranked 25th in Major League Baseball in runs scored, with only the Miami Marlins, Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Oakland A's ranking worse. The Brewers' team on-base percentage also ranks 25th in the majors, while their slugging percentage ranks 26th.
Despite that, Milwaukee has been able to ride the strength of its pitching staff to first place in the National League Central division, with a 1.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and a six-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.
