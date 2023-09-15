MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Milwaukee Brewers' uniforms are getting a new addition as the organization announced an advertising partnership with Northwestern Mutual Friday that will add an advertisement patch on players' sleeves.
It's the first time in franchise history the Brewers will have ads placed on their uniforms, joining a trend among Major League Baseball teams after the league first allowed teams to sell ad space on their uniforms this year.
While some teams, like the division rival Cincinnati Reds, have had an advertisement patch on their uniforms from the start of the season, the Brewers have played most of the year without one.
The Brewers are the 15th team in the majors to add a corporate logo to their jerseys, meaning half the league is now sporting some sort of ad on their uniforms.
Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told MLB.com that he believes the advertising patch is "tasteful" since it does not dominate or intrude on the team's uniform like fans may see in other sports. The Northwestern Mutual logo will appear on players' left sleeve, with the colors of the logo changing depending on the color of the team's uniform.
A promotional video released ahead of the announcement stressed the company's ties to Milwaukee. According to the team, the partnership will also make Northwestern Mutual the "official financial planning partner" of the team and include additional advertising at American Family Field, on the team's broadcasts and online. The team will also donate more money to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to fund treatment and cures for childhood cancer as part of the deal.
The Brewers will wear the patch on their uniforms for the first time on Friday night, when they host the Washington Nationals at American Family Field.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.