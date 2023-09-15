Brewers Northwestern Mutual patch

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Milwaukee Brewers' uniforms are getting a new addition as the organization announced an advertising partnership with Northwestern Mutual Friday that will add an advertisement patch on players' sleeves.

It's the first time in franchise history the Brewers will have ads placed on their uniforms, joining a trend among Major League Baseball teams after the league first allowed teams to sell ad space on their uniforms this year.