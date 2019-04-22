Miller Park will no longer offer plastic straws at stadium in effort to reduce waste
Paper straws will be available by request
MILWAUKEE - Miller Park will no longer offer plastic straws in the stadium in an effort to reduce waste.
In a Tweet, Milwaukee Brewers officials said plastic straws are one of many items that contribute to the 8 million metric tons of plastic waste that affects oceans each year.
Plastic straws are one of many items that contribute to the 8 million metric tons of plastic waste impacting our oceans each year. We are partnering w/ @delawarenorth to reduce plastic waste & will no longer offer them at Miller Park. Paper straws will be available upon request. pic.twitter.com/BXjbiTB8cY— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 22, 2019
Gamewatchers will be able to request paper straws.
Milwaukee Brewers are partnering with Buffalo, New York, company Delaware North to reduce plastic waste.
