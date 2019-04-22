Sports

Miller Park will no longer offer plastic straws at stadium in effort to reduce waste

Paper straws will be available by request

MILWAUKEE - Miller Park will no longer offer plastic straws in the stadium in an effort to reduce waste. 

In a Tweet, Milwaukee Brewers officials said plastic straws are one of many items that contribute to the 8 million metric tons of plastic waste that affects oceans each year. 

Gamewatchers will be able to request paper straws. 

Milwaukee Brewers are partnering with Buffalo, New York, company Delaware North to reduce plastic waste. 

