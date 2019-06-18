Mike Eaves named head coach in AHL

CLEVELAND - Former Wisconsin Badger men's hockey coach Mike Eaves has been named head coach of the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Eaves had been head coach at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota the last three seasons.

Eaves coached the Badgers for 14 seasons from 2002 to 2016.

As a player with the Badgers, Eaves was named All-American twice and is the UW's all-time leading scorer with 267 points.

