Middleton Gators win 2018 All-City Swim Meet

MONONA, Wis. - The Middleton Gators won first place at the 57th Annual Madison All-City Swim Meet. The team scored 1598.50 points for the top spot. Ridgewood earned 1505 for second place.

Several swimmers broke records in the championship meet, including Jenna Silverstri from Nakoma. She broke the pool record in the women's 15-19 100 meter breaststroke - and on her birthday, too.

In the 13-14 girls breaststoke final, Evelyn Laursen from Shorewood Hills broke the pool record at 1:13:49.

Monona's Eric Storms broke both the pool and all-city records in the boys 100 meter breaststroke at 1:05:27.

Here are the final team results:

1. Middleton Gators

2. Ridgewood

3. Monona Swim and Dive Club

4. Seminole Sharks Swim and Dive Team

5. Shorewood Hills Swim and Dive

6. High Point Pirates Swim and Dive

7. Nakoma Swim Team

8. HFSC

9. Hawks Swim and Dive Team

10. Parkcrest Penguins

11. Maple Bluff Country Club Swim

12. West Side Swim Club Dolphins

13. Goodman Waves