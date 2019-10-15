Middleton, Edgewood win state girls golf titles

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Middleton, Edgewood win state golf titles Middleton, Edgewood win state golf titles

VERONA - Middleton won the Division One team title and Edgewood won Division Two at the WIAA State Girls Golf Championship at University Ridge Tuesday.

Middleton (651) won its first girls state championship since 2015.

Brookfield Central (664) was second and Kettle Moraine (665) was third. Waunakee (702) finished fifth.

Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk won her second straight individual championship in Division One with a two-day score of 149 (+5).

Stoughton's Myranda Kotlowski finished in a tie for fifth individually at 153.

Edgewood won its 15th state girls golf championship and second in a row.

The Crusaders (702) cruised past Prescott (773) and St. Croix Central (790).

Edgewood's Grace Welch added an individual title to her team championship, shooting a two-day total of 158 (+14).

Prescott's Ava Salay finished a distant second at 166.

Edgewood's Caitlyn Hegenbarth tied for eighth at 175 while Lakeside Lutheran's Maya Heckmann and Edgewood's Anaka Leske tied for 11th at 182.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.