Middleton, Edgewood lead state girls golf

VERONA - Middleton leads Division One and Edgewood leads Division Two after the first round of the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament at University Ridge Monday.

The start of the first round was delayed by frost Monday morning.

Middleton (330) has a one-shot lead on Arrowhead (331) with Kettle Moraine (333) just three shots back.

Brookfield Central's Sarah Balding has the individual lead in Division One with a round of even par 72.

Stoughton's Myranda Kotlowski and Middleton's Katherine Meier are tied for fourth with 76

Defending Division Two champion Edgewood (347) leads Prescott (376) and St. Croix Central (395).

The Crusaders' Grace Welch has the individual lead in Division Two with a first round 76. Her Edgewood teammate Caitlyn Hegenbarth is tied for sixth at 87.

Cambridge's Mary Hommen had a hole in one on the par 3 8th hole.

