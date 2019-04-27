Former Badger Michael Deiter drafted by Miami Dolphins in third round
Versatile offensive lineman taken with 78th pick
MIAMI - Former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Michael Deiter was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 78th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
If you're a fan of the @MiamiDolphins, you're about to become a big fan of our guy @MichaelDeiter!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 27, 2019
Offensive line just got a big boost#OnWisconsin // #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Z0jsipreaU
Deiter started a school record 54 straight games for Wisconsin, was a second-team All-American and first team All-Big Ten selection last season.
Deiter's versatility made him an attractive NFL prospect. He played tackle, guard and center at Wisconsin.
