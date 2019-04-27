Sports

Former Badger Michael Deiter drafted by Miami Dolphins in third round

Versatile offensive lineman taken with 78th pick

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 09:23 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 09:44 PM CDT

MIAMI - Former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Michael Deiter was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 78th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Deiter started a school record 54 straight games for Wisconsin, was a second-team All-American and first team All-Big Ten selection last season.

Deiter's versatility made him an attractive NFL prospect.  He played tackle, guard and center at Wisconsin.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars