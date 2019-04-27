Former Badger Michael Deiter drafted by Miami Dolphins in third round

MIAMI - Former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Michael Deiter was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 78th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

If you're a fan of the @MiamiDolphins, you're about to become a big fan of our guy @MichaelDeiter!



Offensive line just got a big boost#OnWisconsin // #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Z0jsipreaU — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 27, 2019

Deiter started a school record 54 straight games for Wisconsin, was a second-team All-American and first team All-Big Ten selection last season.

Deiter's versatility made him an attractive NFL prospect. He played tackle, guard and center at Wisconsin.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.