Melvin Gordon to end holdout, return to Chargers

Los Angeles - Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and could report to practice as early as Thursday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Gordon's in the final year of his rookie contract that's scheduled to pay him $5.6 million. The former Wisconsin star is seeking a long-term contract. Gordon was granted permission to seek at trade, but the team shut down any talks after the regular season began.

The Chargers are 1 and 2 this season. Gordon won't be eligible to play until week five against the Broncos. His return means he'll be able to become a free agent this offseason.