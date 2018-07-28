Sports

Meier maintains lead at Madison Men's City Golf

One shot lead on Tony Vant and P.J. Noelke

MADISON - Derrick Meier is the leader of the Madison Men's City Golf Championship at the halfway point.

Meier shot 76 at Odana Hills in the second round Friday and has a one-shot lead on Tony Vant and P.J. Noelke.

Meier is two-over (146) through 36 holes, Vant and Noelke are three-over (147).

Mike Turner and Austin Blaska are tied for fourth at five-over par (149).

The third round is Saturday at Bishop's Bay Country Club. The final round Sunday will be played at Nakoma Golf Club. 

