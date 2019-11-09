McFarland volleyball sweeps Bloomer, looks for first championship
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The McFarland Spartans girls volleyball team swept the Bloomer Blackhawks Friday at the Resch Center in Green Bay during the semifinals of the state tournament.
The Spartans beat the Blackhawks 25-18, 25-15 and 25-14.
Bloomer having a hard time receiving any of McFarland's serves.— Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) November 8, 2019
Spartans up 21-13 in the second set. @WISCTV_News3 #wisvb #news3now
The last time the Spartans went to state was in 1982.
McFarland has never won a state volleyball championship.
McFarland will face Luxemburg-Casco on Saturday in the Division 2 finals.
McFarland sweeps Bloomer.— Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) November 8, 2019
They head to the finals tomorrow where they will face either Wis Lutheran or Lux-Casco. @WISCTV_News3
