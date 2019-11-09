Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

McFarland volleyball sweeps Bloomer, looks for first championship

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 05:42 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 07:40 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The McFarland Spartans girls volleyball team swept the Bloomer Blackhawks Friday at the Resch Center in Green Bay during the semifinals of the state tournament. 

The Spartans beat the Blackhawks 25-18, 25-15 and 25-14. 

 

 

The last time the Spartans went to state was in 1982.

McFarland has never won a state volleyball championship. 

McFarland will face Luxemburg-Casco on Saturday in the Division 2 finals. 

 

 

