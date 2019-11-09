Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. McFarland volleyball sweeps Bloomer, looks for first championship McFarland volleyball sweeps Bloomer, looks for first championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The McFarland Spartans girls volleyball team swept the Bloomer Blackhawks Friday at the Resch Center in Green Bay during the semifinals of the state tournament.

The Spartans beat the Blackhawks 25-18, 25-15 and 25-14.

Bloomer having a hard time receiving any of McFarland's serves.



The last time the Spartans went to state was in 1982.

McFarland has never won a state volleyball championship.

McFarland will face Luxemburg-Casco on Saturday in the Division 2 finals.

