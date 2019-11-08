McFarland advances at WIAA State Boys Soccer

MILWAUKEE - Ethan and Zach Nichols both scored two goals to lead McFarland to a 7-2 win over Rice Lake in a Division Three semifinal at the WIAA State Boys Soccer tournament in Milwaukee Thursday.

Lake Mills was eliminated in the Division Four semifinals in an 8-0 loss to The Prairie School.

At the WIAA State Girls Volleyball tournament, Sun Prairie was defeated in four sets by Arrowhead in the Division One Quarterfinals at the Resch Center.

