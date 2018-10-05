McCarthy: Cobb ruled out for Sunday game
MADISON, Wis. - The receiving corps for the Green Bay Packers is facing a plague of injuries.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mark McCarthy said Friday in a news conference that receiver Randall Cobb is out for Sunday’s game against the Lions at Detroit. Cobb has been nursing a hamstring injury and didn't play against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.
Receivers Devante Adams and Geronimo Allison did not participate in Thursday's practice, according to the Packers' injury report. Adams is nursing a calf injury, while Allison is still going through concussion protocol. Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is recovering from a knee injury and had limited participation in Thursday’s practice.
On Thursday, Green Bay signed wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey to the practice squad. He was selected by Green Bay in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
