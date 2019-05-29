Mallards win season opener, 11-1

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2019

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:43 PM CDT

MADISON - The Madison Mallards opened the 2019 Northwoods League season with an 11-1 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Warner Park Tuesday night.

The Mallards pounded out 13 hits.

Three Mallards pitchers allowed just two hits.

The Mallards are in their 19th season in the Northwoods League.

 

 

