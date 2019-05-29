Mallards win season opener, 11-1

MADISON - The Madison Mallards opened the 2019 Northwoods League season with an 11-1 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Warner Park Tuesday night.

The Mallards pounded out 13 hits.

Three Mallards pitchers allowed just two hits.

The Mallards are in their 19th season in the Northwoods League.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.