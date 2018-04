MADISON, Wis. - Tickets for the 2018 Mallards season are available starting Saturday.

The Duck Pond is holding a kickoff party Saturday where people can pick up their Mallards tickets, play some games and enjoy free hot dogs.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the first 50 people get a voucher for a free beer.

The team's first home game will be Tuesday.