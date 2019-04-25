Malcolm Brogdon out for Games 1 and 2 vs. Celtics

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will be without guard Malcolm Brogdon for at least the first two games of their second round NBA Playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Brogdon was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 as he recovers from a torn plantar fascia injury.

He'll be re-evaluated after Game 2.

Brogdon hasn't played since March 15th.

