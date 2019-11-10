Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison Table Tennis Club hosts first state tournament Madison Table Tennis Club hosts first state tournament

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Table Tennis club held its first tournament Saturday in an effort to bridge the gaps between clubs around the state.

Six teams from across Wisconsin were invited to the East Side Community Center for the first-of-its-kind tournament.

"The state is so spread out and the clubs don't get a chance to mix their players very often so we're saying, 'Hey, let's use this as an opportunity for club building community throughout the state,'" said Tom Running, president of the Madison club.

The tournament had a diverse assortment of competitors ranging from 15 to 60 years old.

