Madison's Jerry Kelly comes up short in U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Madison's Jerry Kelly led the first three rounds of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, but he came up one stroke short in the final round.

Kelly posted a 72 overall, ending the tournament at 2-under-par and tied for second place. He shot three bogeys and only one birdie in his final round.

This is the second straight week that Kelly finished second. He also placed second in last week's American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.

He is still in search of his first senior major championship.