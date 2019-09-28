Sports

Madison Memorial wins a stunner over Verona

Prep Mania Week #6

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 08:08 AM CDT

Prep Mania - Week 6
Madison - Kabaris Vasser punched in a four-yard touchdown as time expired to power Madison Memorial past Verona 27-24. Memorial outscored Verona 20-0 in the second half.

 

The Spartans improved to 6-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 4-2.

 

Most games around the area were pushed back at least 40 minutes due to rain and lightning. 

