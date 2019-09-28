Madison Memorial wins a stunner over Verona
Prep Mania Week #6
Madison - Kabaris Vasser punched in a four-yard touchdown as time expired to power Madison Memorial past Verona 27-24. Memorial outscored Verona 20-0 in the second half.
The Spartans improved to 6-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 4-2.
Most games around the area were pushed back at least 40 minutes due to rain and lightning.
