Madison Memorial wins a stunner over Verona

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Prep Mania - Week 6 Prep Mania - Week 6

Madison - Kabaris Vasser punched in a four-yard touchdown as time expired to power Madison Memorial past Verona 27-24. Memorial outscored Verona 20-0 in the second half.

The Spartans improved to 6-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 4-2.

Most games around the area were pushed back at least 40 minutes due to rain and lightning.