Lucky 13? Packers Philbin only worried about Atlanta

Green Bay - Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin's said he's worried about one thing this week: beating the Atlanta Falcons. Philbin said he put the number 13 on a big monitor in front of the team to remind them that game number 13 is where they should narrow their focus.

"I'm doing the same thing I asked the team to do," Philbin said Monday afternoon. "I'm really just focused on game thirteen, Atlanta Falcons, 12 o'clock. You know, how can we play our best football game of the year in all three phases."

Philbin was asked if he wants to be the next head coach of the Packers.

"My ambition in 2018 right now is to help this team play it's best football of the year, period," Philbin said. "The future's the future. We'll deal with that when it comes."

The Packers (4-7-1) host Atlanta (4-8) Sunday at noon on Fox.