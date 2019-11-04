Lorenzo Cain: Good as Gold (Glove)

Cain's five HR-robbing catches were tied for the most in the majors since '04.

Miwaukee - Outfielder Lorenzo Cain finally has his Gold Glove. The Brewers center fielder won the award after three previous finalist appearances. The 33-year-old veteran beat out Washington's Victor Robles and St. Louis' Harrison Bader to win the award given to the league's best defensive center fielder.

Cain made just two errors in 148 games, and he was second in the National League with 20 defensive runs saved. His five home run-robbing catches were tied for the most in the majors over the past 15 seasons.