Milwaukee - Splash Mountain is staying in Milwaukee. Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to four-year, $52 million deal to stay with Bucks. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the story.

Last year, Lopez set the NBA record for three-pointers made by a center with 187. The 31-year-old became the first player in league history with 150 blocks and 150 threes.

He averaged 12.5 and 2.2 blocks per game in 81 starts.