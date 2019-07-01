Longest Day of Golf raises money for cancer research

MIDDLETON - Playing golf from sunup to sundown can be a challenge, but that's what players at four local courses did Monday to raise money for the UW's Carbone Cancer Center.

At Lake Ripley in Cambridge, Janesville Country Club, Blackhawk in Madison and Pleasant View in Middleton, foursomes started around 5 am trying to play as many holes as they could.

Ross Johnson, Jack Smith, Henry Taylor and Brett Wipfli played 237 holes at Pleasant View last year and hoped to play even more this year.

For Wipfli, this year's event has special meaning.

"I recently learned that my grandma was diagnosed with breast cancer so it just gave me more of a kind of reason to keep going," he said. "When I get a little tired, I think about her and just keep pushing on to try and get as many holes as we possibly can. "

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.