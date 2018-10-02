Lodi still leading medium schools in AP football poll

MADISON - Here is The Associated Press high school football poll.

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac (10) 7-0 100 1

2. Waunakee - 7-0 88 2

3. Kimberly - 6-1 79 3

4. Muskego - 7-0 69 4

5. Franklin - 7-0 58 5

6. Marquette University - 7-0 45 T7

7. Bay Port - 7-0 40 6

8. Monona Grove - 7-0 29 T7

9. Mequon Homestead - 7-0 19 10

10. Brookfield Central - 6-1 14 9

Others receiving votes: River Falls 3. Marshfield 2. Hudson 1. Slinger 1. Sun Prairie 1. Neenah 1.



Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lodi (5) 7-0 91 1

2. New Berlin Eisenhower (4) 7-0 87 2

3. St. Croix Central - 7-0 81 3

4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 6-1 76 4

5. Racine St. Catherine's - 7-0 54 5

6. Amherst - 6-1 41 6

7. West De Pere - 7-0 39 7

8. Little Chute - 7-0 30 8

9. Mount Horeb9Barneveld - 6-1 19 9

(tie) McFarland - 7-0 19 10

Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 4. New Berlin West 3. Green Bay Notre Dame 2. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. Omro 1. Maple Northwestern 1.



Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 7-0 100 1

2. Edgar - 7-0 83 3

3. Lake Country Lutheran - 7-0 79 4

4. Iola-Scandinavia - 7-0 60 5

5. Black Hawk - 6-0 50 6

5. Eau Claire Regis - 7-0 50 7

7. Grantsburg - 7-0 36 8

8. Johnson Creek - 7-0 32 9

9. Bangor - 6-1 27 2

10. Hilbert - 7-0 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica/Argyle 8. Fennimore 4. Stratford 4. Fall River 3. Pittsville 1.

