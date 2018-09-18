Lodi stays number one in medium schools in AP football poll

MADISON - Here is The Associated Press high school football poll.

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekÆs ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac (9) 5-0 99 1

2. Waunakee (1) 5-0 80 2

3. Brookfield Central - 5-0 75 3

4. Kimberly - 4-1 73 4

5. Muskego - 5-0 60 5

6. Franklin - 5-0 47 6

7. Bay Port - 5-0 29 7

8. Neenah - 5-0 27 8

9. Monona Grove - 5-0 24 9

10. Madison Memorial - 5-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Waukesha North 9. Marquette University 8. Mequon Homestead 5. Hudson 2. Marshfield 1.



Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lodi (7) 5-0 94 1

2. St. Croix Central - 5-0 86 2

3. New Berlin Eisenhower (2) 5-0 82 3

4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 4-1 74 4

5. Racine St. Catherine's - 5-0 54 5

6. Amherst - 4-1 44 6

7. Green Bay Notre Dame - 4-1 36 8

8. West De Pere - 5-0 29 9

9. Mount Horeb9Barneveld - 4-1 18 10

10. Little Chute - 5-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 7. Omro 3. Plymouth 3. Rice Lake 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. Wrightstown 2. Greendale Martin Luther 1. Maple Northwestern 1.



Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 5-0 100 1

2. Bangor - 5-0 80 2

3. Edgar - 5-0 75 3

4. Lake Country Lutheran - 5-0 71 4

5. Iola-Scandinavia - 5-0 58 5

6. Black Hawk - 4-0 37 6

(tie) Eau Claire Regis - 5-0 37 7

8. Grantsburg - 5-0 29 8

9. Fall River - 5-0 22 9

10. Johnson Creek - 5-0 8 NR

(tie) Markesan - 4-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5. Horicon/Hustisford 4. Pecatonica/Argyle 4. Hilbert 4. Stratford 3. Living Word Lutheran 2. Colby 2. Belleville 1.

