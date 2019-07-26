BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Death investigation underway for missing Wisconsin brothers, Missouri man faces charges

Sports

Lions signing former Packer DL Mike Daniels

One-year deal will keep him in the division

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:26 PM CDT

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are signing former Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Reports say Daniels will get a one-year, $9.1 million dollar deal with $7.8 million guaranteed.

The Packers released Daniels Wednesday, the day before training camp practices began.

Daniels drew a lot of interest from a number of NFL teams, but he says he wanted to play for Lions head coach Matt Patricia and stay in the NFC North division.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars