Lions signing former Packer DL Mike Daniels

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are signing former Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Reports say Daniels will get a one-year, $9.1 million dollar deal with $7.8 million guaranteed.

The Packers released Daniels Wednesday, the day before training camp practices began.

Daniels drew a lot of interest from a number of NFL teams, but he says he wanted to play for Lions head coach Matt Patricia and stay in the NFC North division.

