Lionel Messi scores ninth goal in six games as Inter Miami advances to Leagues Cup Final

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, on August 15.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — In just one month with Inter Miami, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi already has his team reaching new heights.

With a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union Tuesday, Miami advanced to the CONCACAF Leagues Cup final to put the club in position to win its first trophy in four seasons of competition.