Lavelle shines, USA routs Thailand to open World Cup

Lavelle has nine goals in 28 international appearances.

France - Former Wisconsin all-American Rose Lavelle scored a pair of goals, and the U.S. Women's National team dismantled Thailand 13-0 to open play at the 2019 World Cup. It's the most lopsided win in World Cup history, surpassing Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007.

Alex Morgan scored five goals for the United States, and Samantha Mewis chipped in with two.

Team USA's next game is Sunday, June 16th vs. Chile.