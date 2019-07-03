Lavelle "good to go" for Sunday's World Cup final
UW all-American (hamstring) left game Tuesday
Team U.S.A. midfielder Rose Lavelle expects to be back in the starting lineup for Sunday's final at the Women's World Cup.
The former Wisconsin all-American told former national team player and current analyst Julie Foudy "I will be fine. I'm good to go."
Lavelle left Tuesday's game versus England in the second half with a hamstring injury.
The U.S. will play the Netherlands in the title game Sunday at 10 A.M. on Fox.