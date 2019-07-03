Sports

Lavelle "good to go" for Sunday's World Cup final

UW all-American (hamstring) left game Tuesday

Jul 03, 2019

Team U.S.A. midfielder Rose Lavelle expects to be back in the starting lineup for Sunday's final at the Women's World Cup.

The former Wisconsin all-American told former national team player and current analyst Julie Foudy "I will be fine. I'm good to go."

Lavelle left Tuesday's game versus England in the second half with a hamstring injury. 

The U.S. will play the Netherlands in the title game Sunday at 10 A.M. on Fox.

