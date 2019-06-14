Late homer leads EC North past Sun Prairie

Stange's six-inning homer gave the Huskies the lead for good.

Stange's six-inning homer gave the Huskies the lead for good.

Grand Chute - Eau Claire North's Sam Stange hit a massive go-ahead homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to power the Huskies to the Division 1 state championship with 5-4 win over Sun Prairie.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth, Sun Prairie tied the game on a two-out throwing error by North shortstop Carter Hesselman. The inning continued, and Carson Shepard hit a two-run double to give the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.

Stange, a UW hockey recruit, belted a three-run shot in the bottom of the frame to give the Huskies the lead for good.

The Cardinals went down 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game.

Sun Prairie finished 24-8 after starting the season 4-5. EC North finished 25-4.